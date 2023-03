The colorful, shapeshifting wonder of the Amazon's praying mantises | Leo Lanna and Lvcas Fiat

In this captivating talk, journey into the surprisingly colorful nights of the Amazon Rainforest, as artistic entomologist Leo Lanna and designer Lvcas Fiat introduce us to the shapeshifting wonder of a creature they've fallen in love with: the praying mantis.

Using an innovative approach that fuses science, art and conservation, Lanna and Fiat uncover the unimaginable biodiversity in this natural kingdom, proving that the age of exploration on Earth is far from over.