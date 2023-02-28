9-1-1 S06E10 In A Flash

9-1-1 6x10 "In A Flash" Season 6 Episode 10 Promo Trailer HD - A dry thunderstorm rolls over LA, bringing in a series of lightning strike emergencies for the 118 and leaves a first responder's life hanging in the balance.

Athena and May go undercover at the rehab facility to help Bobby with his investigation into his sponsor's mysterious death.

Maddie dreads her parents visit to her and Chimney's new and unfinished house, while Chimney get a surprise of his own from a visiting Albert in the all-new “In A Flash” winter premiere episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, March 6th on FOX.