He realised it wasn't a dream

Kids can be tough sometimes.

They can get moody and stubborn, but did you know that dogs can have those qualities too?

They say huskies can get really stubborn as seen in this video, as this adorable husky throws a hilarious temper tantrum!

They're very smart but they have low motivation to please their owners.

Zeus loves playing in the water in the bathtub and wants the water turned on.

Even though it's time for his walk he howls in protest because he wants to play in the water!

No one should miss this hilarious video!