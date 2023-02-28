Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Suffers Right Ankle Fracture During Game Against Pistons

The Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball suffered a fractured ankle against the Detroit Pistons on Monday.
The injury was sustained during the third quarter and did not involve contact with another player.
