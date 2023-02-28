STRAIGHT OUTTA EUROPE! Angela Davis, Discovers Her White Ancestor Was A Pilgrim On The Mayflower

Topics include: 1)Avowed communist, critical theorist, former Black Panther & federal fugitive, ANGELA DAVIS, reacts to the shocking news that she’s a direct descendant of white European and Pilgrim, William Brewster, a passenger on the Mayflower in 1620; 2)New Intelligence prompts the Dept of Energy to conclude Covid likely leaked from the Wuhan lab; 3)Biden defends his decision to NOT visit East Palestine, Ohio or speak to the mayor after the toxic train derailment, and 4)famed activist, Erin Brockovich, tells the Biden Administration “you’re not going to gaslight me” after witnessing the carnage of East Palestine with her own eyes.