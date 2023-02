Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023: Complete Winners' List | Oneindia News

Awards season is well underway, and the stars came out to celebrate the SAG Awards on February 26.

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honor some of the year’s best television and film performances by actors, aired live on Netflix’s YouTube channel from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Find out who walked away the winners at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards #SAGAwards #SAGAwards2023 #SAGAwards2023Winners