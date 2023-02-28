Imagine a world where nothing is random...MESSAGE 2023

Imagine a world where nothing is random, and major events that happened worldwide were written down hundreds of years ago.

To some, clairvoyance and omniscience is something reserved for religious higher beings.

To others, it's something out of fiction, what the wise oracles in novels have to do to help the protagonist save the world from impending doom.

What if I told you that the ability to know everything and foresee the future doesn't have to be reserved for gods and superheroes?

Theorists believe that a group of clairvoyant and omniscient beings supervise humanity and guide them for the better.

These beings are collectively called the Council of Nine.

However, other than their good intentions, not much is known about these mysterious beings.

What are they exactly?

And what exactly is their purpose?

Because of their highly concealed identity, no one is truly certain about who or what the Council of Nine is.

There are countless theories trying to explain what they could be, and some are more shocking than others.

One theory states that the Council of Nine is a group of extraterrestrial beings responsible for guiding human evolution.

The theory was first proposed by Andrija Puharic, a Croatian-born physician and scientist known for investigating parapsychology and psychophenomena.