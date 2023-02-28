February 28, 2023
February 28, 2023

During the invasion of Iraq in May 2003, USAF Lt.

Col.

Eric King arrives at Camp Slayer in Baghdad to debrief a team of Force Recon Marines, who are led by CIA officer and Eric&apos;s distant wife Rachel King, about a mission to raid a village[j] in the Arabian Desert.

Eric believes he has found a facility underneath the village that stores Iraqi president Saddam Hussein&apos;s chemical weapons.

The team includes Rachel&apos;s lover Sgt.

Nick Kay and Nick&apos;s squad leader 1st Lt.

Jason Kolchek.

Other minor characters on the team are Cpl.

Nathan Merwin (Alex Mallari Jr./Jozef Aoki), LCpl.

José &quot;Joey&quot; Gomez (Sammy Azero/Jonathan Burteaux),[m][l] and Eric&apos;s assistant Dr. Clarice Stokes (Clare McConnell/Eleni Miariti)[n].

Meanwhile, Iraqi Republican Guard soldier Lt.

Salim Othman returns home and searches for his son Zain, carrying a birthday gift for him, but his commanding officer Cpt.

Dar Basri (Nabeel El Khafif/Sukesh Khosla)[o] forces Salim to intercept the raid led by Eric.

Salim&apos;s squad ambushes the US troops when they arrive but several sinkholes plunge everybody into the ancient Akkadian temple, which is now buried beneath the sand.