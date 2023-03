Title: To Catch a Child Killer: The Tragic Story of Tazne van Wyk

On February 7, 2020, eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk left her home in Ravensmead, a low-income, predominantly Coloured suburb of Cape Town, to buy a lollipop at a nearby shop.

She was last seen walking with a man named Moehydian Pangaker, a drifter who was new to the area.

The disappearance of Tazne would bring the community together in search of their missing child and reveal an incomprehensible evil lurking in the area.