Hong Kong to lift Covid mask mandate from March 1, says city executive John Lee | Oneindia News

On Tuesday, Hong Kong’s chief executive John Lee said that it will scrap its Covid-19 mask mandate from March 1.

According to a Bloomberg report, this will bring an end to one of the world's longest mask mandates and comes 945 days after the stringent rules were first imposed in the financial hub.

The government's move is meant to lure back visitors and business and restore normal life to the region.

