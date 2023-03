Dr.SHIVA 2024: Avoiding Distractions. Why We Must Focus on Building the Movement.

In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT Ph.D, Inventor of Email, U.S. Senate Candidate, is asked about the Blackrock Corporation, and discusses why the real elephant in the room is that we must build a bottoms up movement, rather than spend too much time delving into which specific sub-faction or group of the elites holds the most power in their overall swarm of Power Profit Control.