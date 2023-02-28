1792EXCHANGE.COM: NEW WEBSITE RATES OVER 1,000 COMPANIES ON HOW WOKE THEY ARE SO YOU CAN AVOID THEM

Www.1792EXCHANGE.COM is a new awesome tool in the battle against Woke Corporate America!

It rates over 1,000 companies on how woke their policies are!

And finally, there is a momentous, much needed, movement happening all across College Campuses and even in other parts of the world.

It is a Christian Revival and a revitalization of of much needed faith and it is BEAUTIFUL to see.