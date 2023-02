Hillsborough school board member 'on the fence' as vote on boundaries looms

All eyes will soon be on the Hillsborough County School Board.

Tuesday, a special meeting is set for the seven board members to determine if and how the district’s school attendance boundaries should be altered.

The potential changes, which are designed to help the district reap cost savings by better utilizing its campus, have spurred a rigorous debate — and strong objections from both parents and students — for weeks.