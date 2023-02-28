White House Orders Government Workers to Remove TikTok From Devices Within 30 Days

Federal agencies have 30 days to remove TikTok from all government-issues devices, per the White House.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Federal agencies have 30 days to remove TikTok from all government-issues devices, per the White House.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The White House is giving U.S. federal agencies 30 days to delete popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from all..
The White House on Monday set a 30-day deadline for federal agencies to ensure the removal of TikTok from all government-issued..