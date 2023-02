LAL Daily — February 28, 2023 — Scott Adams in Context; YEEZY YEEZY; Pandemic Origins

It is Day 40 in the trial of United States v.

Joseph Biggs, et al., in which five (5) members of the Proud Boys are being prosecuted for seditious conspiracy in connection with the events of January 6, 2021.

With the trial appearing as though it will stretch into April, Norm updates on the status of the government's case-in-chief and when the defense will begin to put on evidence.