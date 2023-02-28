Alex Murdaugh Trial (The State's Reply) Live With Lawyers- Waters Tries To Rebut Defense

It was the 5th day of the Defense's case and the Defense rested.

The Defense's final day consisted of two expert witnesses claiming that Paul Murdaugh must have been shot with the barrel of the shotgun pressed against his skull.

(Meant to imply that the murder was to graphic an execution style to be done by his own father.) Their final witness was JohnMarvin Murdaugh, the Defendant's brother and Paul's uncle.

He testified about the loving nature of the relationship between Alex and the victims and about specific instances of SLED sloppiness in their police work as well as the Defense's willingness to allow police to search anywhere at any time.