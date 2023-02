UNGOVERNED 2.28.23: TRUST THE DOCTORS: Mental Health Field "Brainwashed" by "Gender-Affirming Care!"

A psychiatrist with many years of experience presented alarming details and misconceptions about gender dysphoric youth to the Florida Health Committee.

Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary, visits Ukraine and gives another $1.25 BILLION.

CNN ratings aren't just nosediving, they are losing a TON of ground in the key 25-54 age demographic.

A school district in PA REQUIRES that teachers keep students' "Gender Identity" secret from parents.