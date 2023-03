Review of a Short, in EUR/USD, New York KZ 28.02.23 Part 2

A journal entry for my own reference, with an idealistic Short trade on Euro Dollar in the New York Killzone, which was predicted beforehand, as noted in Part 1 of today's PA review for 28.02.23.

A part 3 may follow, but either way, our TP level for the short is 1.05821 - THIS IS NOT FINANCIAL OR TRADING ADVICE, it's just me journaling my thoughts.