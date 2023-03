NOTES ON: REMEMBERING DR. MICHAEL HEISER | THE CHAT SESSION

TODAY ON THE CHAT SESSION, ROSS & TRAVIS TALK CELEBRATE THE LIFE AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF DR. MICHAEL HEISER, AUTHOR OF "THE UNSEEN REALM".

DR. HEISER PASSED AWAY LAST WEEK AFTER A LONG BATTLE WITH CANCER.

HIS ABSENCE WILL BE FELT BY MANY WHO WERE TOUCHED BY HIS WORK AS A HEBREW SCHOLAR AND AUTHOR.