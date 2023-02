Dear Silas shares self care practices and who has the best chicken in Chicago

Jackson Mississippi recording artist Dear Silas was in Chicago at the Promontory on February 24 for a performance.

The very next day he joined a group of Black men at the Haven in the Bronzeville community for “Stress Free Saturday”.

Rolling out spoke with Dear Silas about his viral song “No Stressing Today” why Jackson Mississippi rap scene is so diverse and who has the best fried chicken in Chicago.