Daniel, lead us in prayer? I don’t wanna.. what?

Flashback to about a year ago when Daniel was speaking at a homeless shelter.

Someone, possibly the Deb, said something like how about you lead us in a prayer..

Daniel’s response is priceless.

He answers with..

I don’t wanna..

Why not Danny??

That seemed odd.

For someone so filled with the Holy Spirit, living as a super duper holy man, an allegedly godly man, who does not sin, allegedly, yet refuses to lead a group of homeless folks in a prayer..what??

How crazy is that??

And even if she said repeat a prayer, my same thoughts apply.

Js IMO