Daniel, lead us in prayer? I don’t wanna.. what?

Flashback to about a year ago when Daniel was speaking at a homeless shelter.
Someone, possibly the Deb, said something like how about you lead us in a prayer..
Daniel’s response is priceless.
He answers with..
I don’t wanna..
Why not Danny??
That seemed odd.
For someone so filled with the Holy Spirit, living as a super duper holy man, an allegedly godly man, who does not sin, allegedly, yet refuses to lead a group of homeless folks in a prayer..what??
How crazy is that??
And even if she said repeat a prayer, my same thoughts apply.
Js IMO