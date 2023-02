Three Incorrect Laws of Motion | Science Education

Newton's Three Laws of Motion are a landmark achievement in physics.

They describe how all objects move.

Unfortunately most people do not really understand Newton's Laws because they have pre-existing ideas about the way the world works.

This film is about those pre-existing ideas.

By recognizing what people are thinking, it becomes easier to describe the correct scientific concepts of Newton's Three Laws and how they differ from this 'intuitive physics'.