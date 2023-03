WRONGTHINK 2.28.23 @3pm: DO WE WANT TO WIN THE CULTURE WAR OR NOT?!

BLAIRE WHITE IS A MENTALLY ILL MAN WHO GOT A LOT OF SURGERY AND NOW CALLS HIMSELF A CONSERVATIVE WOMAN.

AND FOR SOME REASON, THAT’S ENOUGH FOR CONSERVATIVES TO WELCOME HIM INTO THE MOVEMENT WITH OPEN ARMS. BUT IT’S A MAJOR “L” FOR US ALL.

WE ARE NOT MEANT TO BE THE “BIG TENT PARTY” NO MATTER HOW MUCH SOME PEOPLE WANT US TO BE.

WE ARE CONSERVATIVES.

WE ARE SUPPOSED TO STAND FOR GOD, GUNS, AND MONEY, *NOT* TRANSVESTITES, GAYS, AND FREAKS.

SO WHY ARE WE LETTING DEGENERATES INFILTRATE OUR MOVEMENT AND DICTATE THE DIRECTION OF OUR PARTY?

CONSERVATIVES BETTER MAKE A DECISION QUICK.

THE FATE OF THE WEST IS IN OUR HANDS.

WE MUST REMEMBER: WHEN YOU STAND FOR EVERYTHING, YOU STAND FOR NOTHING.