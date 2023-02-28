Keke Palmer Welcomes Her First Child on Instagram

Keke Palmer , Welcomes Her First Child , on Instagram.

On February 28, Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson announced the birth of their first child on Instagram.

On February 28, Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson announced the birth of their first child on Instagram.

NBC reports that the 29-year-old shared the news with multiple videos and pictures of her newborn baby boy.

The first clip showed the happy couple singing along to El DeBarge's song 'Someone,' while showing the back of their son's car seat.

Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, ‘Someone’ by El Debarge was a favorite.

We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God!, Keke Palmer, via Instagram.

The second clip she uploaded showed Jackson holding their son in the hospital room while all three watched videos of rapper RollingRay.

The second clip she uploaded showed Jackson holding their son in the hospital room while all three watched videos of rapper RollingRay.

In another photo, Palmer held her newborn with Jackson putting one hand on their son and another around her.

.

In two other photos of their son sleeping, the 'Nope' star revealed her baby boy's name in the caption.

Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!

LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo, Keke Palmer, via Instagram.

I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world, Keke Palmer, via Instagram