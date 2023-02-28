Tom Sizemore: No further hope for actor after brain aneurysm - manager

The family of US actor Tom Sizemore are "deciding end of life matters" after he suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month, his manager has said.
The family of US actor Tom Sizemore are "deciding end of life matters" after he suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month, his manager has said.
The family of 'Saving Private Ryan' star Tom Sizemore is said to be making an "end of life" plan after doctors said there is "no..
On Monday night, Sizemore’s representative, Charles Lago, issued a statement revealing that there was no chance for his recovery