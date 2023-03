Dr. Marty Makary: The CDC, FDA & the NIH Decided to Inject Babies Before the Trials Were Completed

"They decided babies were going to get vaccines before the study was done.

And when it came out, it found no statistically significant difference in efficacy between the two groups, and they just authorized it anyway.

Why are we even doing trials?

Why do we even have an FDA?

Why not just have King Fauci decree that everyone's going to need this?"