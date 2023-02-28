Biden Administration Facing Dilemma Over Large Alaska Oil Project

'The Independent' reports that the Biden administration is considering approval of a major oil project in Alaska.

According to supporters of the oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope, approval would provide an economic lifeline for Indigenous communities.

Meanwhile, opposition to the project, including environmentalists, claim that the project would undermine President Joe Biden's avowed climate goals.

A decision on ConocoPhillips Alaska's Willow project is reportedly expected as early as March.

According to the company, the project could produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day from the federal oil reserve roughly the size of Indiana.

Alaska Republican Senator Dan Sullivan said the development of the Willow project could be , “one of the biggest, most important resource development projects in our state’s history.”.

Currently, an average of about 499,700 barrels of oil flow through the trans-Alaska pipeline every day.

At its peak in the late-1980s, the pipeline carried approximately 2.1 million barrels a day.

'The Independent' reports that the number of new drilling permits issued to companies with federal leases spiked during Biden's first year in office.

At the time, officials said they were working through a backlog of applications from the Trump administration, however, environmentalists claim Biden has done too little.

