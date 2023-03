Iran Warships DOCK in Brazil Despite U.S. Pressure; Panama Canal Next? | Watchman Newscast

On today’s Watchman Newscast, host Erick Stakelbeck breaks down the presence of two Iranian warships in the port of Rio de Janiero, Brazil, over U.S. objections.

With Leftist governments rising throughout Latin America, will Iran establish a lasting presence in the Western hemisphere?

And how concerned should the U.S. be about the growing alliance between Iran and Venezuela?

Watch now!