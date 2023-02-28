Tom Sizemore Remains in Coma With “No Further Hope” After Suffering Brain Aneurysm From Stroke | THR News

The family of the 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, who was hospitalized in critical condition on Feb.
19, is expected to make an end-of-life decision on Wednesday.
The family of US actor Tom Sizemore are "deciding end of life matters" after he suffered a brain aneurysm earlier..
Actor Tom Sizemore's family is figuring out next steps for him after he suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18.