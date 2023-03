Fewer investors buying homes in Phoenix, report says

Phoenix became a hotspot for the housing market over the years, however, it looks to be cooling with a new report from Redfin.

Walking in, house after house, the Jamil family continues looking for a new place to call home, for two months now, while renting.

“The kids are getting old enough.

We have a three-bedroom right now, and I got three kids.

We’re trying to have one bedroom for each kid,” said Sam Jamil.