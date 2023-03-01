Eyewitnesses to Asbury Revival w/ Sarah Boone and Terra Parsons

Just a few weeks ago, on February 8th, something happened at the Hughes Auditorium at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky.

A phenomenon known as the Asbury Revival of 2023 happened when students remained for a worship service.

In just a few days, the worship service grew and was visited by approximately 15,000 people each day.

A previous revival in 1970 at the same college precipitated the Jesus Movement of the 1970’s where thousands were saved and impacted.

Could this be the start of something like that again?

Friends of this ministry, Terra Parsons and Sarah Boone join Janine to give their account of what they saw God was doing and is doing in the church today - and wants to do in YOUR life now!