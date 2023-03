Gov. Ron DeSantis launches new book, ratcheting up 2024 speculation

Gov.

Ron DeSantis is conducting lots of out-of-state travel in key primary states, this lawmaking session is jam-packed with his priorities and there are new political ads running from his campaign committee.

It sure looks like Florida's governor is readying for a presidential run, though he has yet to confirm it.

Tuesday was the latest indicator for DeSantis as he launched his new political memoir titled "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival."