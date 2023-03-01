9-1-1 Lone Star S04E07 Tommy Dearest

9-1-1: Lone Star 4x07 "Tommy Dearest" Season 4 Episode 7 Promo Trailer HD - Capt.

Strand and the 126 help a husband whose wife “dies” when she is not upside down.

Grace takes a call from a pizza delivery driver who is in for the shock of his life.

Tommy is worried Trevor's young daughter is a bad seed as she attempts to break them up.

Paul is hesitant to go on a date with Asha, who knows him prior to his transition in the all-new “Tommy Dearest” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, March 7th on FOX.