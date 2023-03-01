A carbon-free future starts with driving less | Wayne Ting

Can we use less energy from fossil fuels while also meeting our transportation needs?

Enter shared electric micromobility: the transition away from dependence on cars and towards lightweight transport options like electric scooters, which release a fraction of the carbon emissions of conventional transport.

Helping people get around on the world's largest shared electric vehicles system, entrepreneur and Lime CEO Wayne Ting shares how his company redesigned their scooters so parts can be reused and recycled, ultimately reducing their direct and indirect carbon output.

"We have to work at building a future of transportation that is shared, affordable, but most importantly, carbon-free," he says.