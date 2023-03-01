Lori Lightfoot concedes the election in Chicago:
Lori Lightfoot concedes the election in Chicago
Credit: RumbleDuration: 00:43s 0 shares 1 views
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses re-election bid
Lori Lightfoot Loses Bid For Re-Election As Chicago Mayor
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Vies For Re-Election After Rocky First Term: What To Watch For In Tuesday’s Election
Chicago mayor faces 8 challengers in election
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot taking on 8 rivals in reelection bid
Watch VideoChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is fighting for reelection Tuesday after a history-making but tumultuous four years in..
Chicago experiences a tight mayoral race in the wake of economic concerns
‘They Want To Cut Your Police’: Lori Lightfoot Denounces ‘Defund The Police’ In Last-Ditch Effort To Woo Black Voters
Chicago mayoral election likely to go to runoff; winner may take weeks
Why Chicago May Take Weeks To Elect Its Mayor
