Don’t ‘Knock At The Cabin’ No One’s Home

M.

Night Shyamalan’a new film just wasn’t for me.

I wasn’t even aware it was adapted from a book so now I’m kinda interested in reading it to see if it’s any better than this.

Also I wondered if it was a basic nuclear family would it of been any harder for them to make a choice.

In the end you would of expected love to overcome but turns out strange light deities always have the last shine ✨