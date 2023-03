RS:26 Portal 2

Was going to play Warzone 2.0 as another after work hangout, but nothing was going on so I bailed.

Portal 2 it is.

Last time I played this game was July of 2013.

I believe I beat it all in one sitting when I first got it, and then gave it a replay at a later date.

Should be fun to revisit the game after so much time.