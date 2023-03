Delhi Wakes Up To Strong Winds, Light Rain, Thunderstorm Predicted | Oneindia News

This year, Delhi has seen its warmest February since 2006, with an average maximum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius.

This was also the third warmest February for the national capital since 1951.

But Delhi on the first day of March today woke up to strong winds and light rain, witnessing a sudden weather change.

