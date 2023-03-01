Star Citizen » Raised Over 550 Million USD with 4 4 Million Users
In this video, we&apos;ll be discussing Star Citizen, the ambitious space sci-fi MMO that has raised over $550 million through crowdfunding.

Despite its lengthy development time and numerous delays, Star Citizen&apos;s dedicated community remains committed to the project, contributing to its ongoing development.

We&apos;ll explore the reasons behind Star Citizen&apos;s unprecedented crowdfunding success, from its ambitious scope to the involvement of industry veteran Chris Roberts.

We&apos;ll also compare Star Citizen&apos;s success to other notable crowdfunding projects and discuss the impact of community-driven development on the gaming industry.

Join us as we delve into the world of Star Citizen and explore one of the most successful crowdfunding projects in history.