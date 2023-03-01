Dozens killed after two trains collide in Greece

Dozens of people were killed after two trains collided head-on in Greece on Tuesday (February 28, 2023).
It was the deadliest rail crash in the country in decades but the cause remained unclear.
Ryan Chang reports.
At least 32 people have been killed and many others have been left injured after two trains collided in northern Greece.
Rescue workers are in a desperate search for survivors after a head-on collision between two trains in northern Greece killed..