Scientists detect ‘heartbeat-like signals’ from the Sun | Know More | Oneindia News

Unusual discoveries in the field of space and science are not new.

This time the scientists have detected the heartbeat of the sun.

Sounds really strange and unusual, right?

A team of researchers have made this unusual discovery: a series of "heartbeat"-like radio bursts emanating from a solar flare thousands of miles above the Sun's surface — and they have finally pinpointed the likely origin of these mysterious signals.

