Fish Farming | Aquaculture in the Canary Islands

Do you know where your fish is from?

With billions relying on seafood as a key source of protein, recent decades have seen demands skyrocket.

And if you've ever had fish, chances are you've had seafood caught from aquaculture.

Fish Farming is already responsible for around half of global seafood consumption.

But what exactly is aquaculture and what does it look like?

We've travelled to the Canary Islands to deep dive beneath its surface.