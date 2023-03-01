Ukraine War: on the front lines with the 68th Brigade

As Ukraine's biting winter begins to turn into spring, the war in the east is exacting a heavy toll on both sides.
In Bakhmut, Russian forces appear to have the advantage, having laid waste to the town but as yet failing fully to control it.
As Ukraine's biting winter begins to turn into spring, the war in the east is exacting a heavy toll on both sides.
In Bakhmut, Russian forces appear to have the advantage, having laid waste to the town but as yet failing fully to control it.
Ukrainian tanks and soldiers train every day on the country's northeastern front. They throw grenades and fire machine guns at mock..
Watch VideoThe clouds of war gathered in January of last year, as tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed near the Ukrainian..