Dr. Martin Makary Schools Congress On COVID-19 Origins

Dr. Martin Makary, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, testified in front of Congress on a controversial topic: the origins of COVID-19.

Makary stated that the reason this is even an issue is that it is embarrassing.

The United States funded the high-level virology lab in China where the epicenter of the pandemic is only five miles away.

According to Makary, the lab reports have been destroyed and sequences reported to the NIH database were deleted upon request from Chinese scientists.

Two leading virologists initially told Dr. Fauci that it was likely from the lab, only to change their tune days later in the media.

Makary believes that it is a no brainer that it came from the lab and that any further information would only confirm this theory.