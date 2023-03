We are preparing the return of our warriors to actions for the liberation of our land – Zelenkyy

The President of Ukraine emphasised the readiness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to liberate our land from the Russian invaders.

On the same day, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, was in Kyiv.

Legal procedures to bring the murderers and war criminals to justice will take place – the Head of the State said after the conversation with the ICC prosecutor.