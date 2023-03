LAL Daily — March 1, 2023 — Student Loan Forgiveness; NCAA to Shorten Games; More Lab Leak

It is Day 41 in the trial of United States v.

Joseph Biggs, et al., in which five (5) members of the Proud Boys are being prosecuted for seditious conspiracy in connection with the events of January 6, 2021.

With a key witness cross-examination now complete, what are we to expect moving forward from the government's case in chief?