RISE UP 3.1.23 @9am: OLD HABITS ARE HARD TO BREAK!

RISE UP Ep.#56!

It's so easy to fall back into your old ways.

How does that start?

Little by little!

The person you used to be before your journey with Jesus was not a righteous person.

UnHoly language and actions filled your days.

The devil will put tough situations in your path, hoping that he will bring the old you back out to play.

Don't allow it!

Let's talk about it this morning.

