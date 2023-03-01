Participate in 11 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Extend Your Life

Research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine confirms taking just a short 11 minute walk per day could significantly increase the longevity of your life.
Veuers Chloe Hurst has the story!
Research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine confirms taking just a short 11 minute walk per day could significantly increase the longevity of your life.
Veuers Chloe Hurst has the story!
*UPDATE: Feb. 25, 2023, 5:00 a.m. EST *This story has been updated to include the best deals on robot vacuums from iRobot, eufy,..