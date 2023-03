6-Year-Old Receives Over 1,000 Stitches After Dog Attack

Six-year-old Lily Norton underwent a 12-hour surgery for more than a thousand stitches after being attacked by a dog.

Now, her doctors fear she may never smile again.

Norton was at a playdate at her friend's house in Chesterville, Maine, when the attack occurred.

Doctors have not allowed Norton to look at her face in the mirror yet.

Her mother also fears children will make fun of her but says her daughter's friends would step up./Sarour