Happy Birthday, Justin Bieber!

Justin Drew Bieber turns 29 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

He taught himself how to play the trumpet, guitar, piano and drums. 2.

Bieber can solve a Rubik’s Cube in less than two minutes.

3.

If he wasn’t a singer he would have been an architect.

4.

Bieber’s favorite breakfast cereal is Captain Crunch Berries.

5.

He can speak French fluently.

